Clearing and breezy today, warm up coming next week

Last night’s clipper system is wrapping up across the region early this morning and left behind a little bit of snow for the Thursday morning commute. While some light snow will linger for a few hours this morning, skies will clear quickly behind the storm and a good part of today will be mostly sunny. It will stay cold and breezy though with highs only reach near 32 degrees this afternoon. Tonight will bring partly cloudy skies and temperatures dropping into the teens. The cold pattern hangs around through the first half of the weekend. Expect partly sunny skies tomorrow and Saturday with a breeze kicking up again for Saturday as well. Highs both days will be in the lower to mid 30s. Little to no precipitation is expected during this timeframe.

As milder air and clouds nudge northward Sunday and Monday, there is a chance for some light rain showers by Monday. Overall, there aren’t any big storms over the next 7 days, but these little disturbances bear watching and could be a nuisance from time to time as the hustle and bustle of the season kicks into high gear. Stay tuned!