Aside from offering unique chocolates and artisan candies, Tina Marie is bolstering her holiday gift options with custom-made gift baskets, candy platters, and chocolate covered strawberries!

She’s also getting into the spirit of giving by sharing her peppermint bark recipe and technique with our audience! See what’s in store on their website at www.chocolatesbytinamarie.com.

Click here for the recipe: PEPPERMINT BARK RECIPE