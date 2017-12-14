Bill to update bingo law headed to governor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A bill that allows volunteer fire companies and other nonprofit groups to increase their bingo prizes is headed to Gov. Tom Wolf for his signature.

The Senate approved House Bill 411 on Wednesday.

Rep. Kate Klunk’s (R-York) says her proposal would increase prize limits from $250 to $500 for any one game of bingo and from $2,000 to $4,000 for jackpot games. The total amount of prizes awarded each day would increase from $4,000 to $8,000.

Klunk says the changes will help organizations attract more players.

The legislation also changes current law so that groups can advertise the dollar value of cash prizes, and it allows organizations to advertise bingo games on the internet and social media.

Klunk said her bill also would remove restrictions on the number of days a licensed group may hold bingo games. It also permits guest callers and new members of an organization to assist with bingo.

A provision allows a volunteer fire company created from the merger of two or more companies to be immediately eligible for a bingo license. Under current law, the fire company must wait two years before becoming eligible.

