Bill to regulate addiction recovery houses clears legislature

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Legislation to regulate addiction recovery houses in Pennsylvania is headed to Gov. Tom Wolf for his signature.

Senate Bill 446, signed in the House and Senate on Wednesday, calls for the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs to establish standards for recovery houses that receive public funds or referrals.

Recovery houses, where people live after addiction treatment, would have to be licensed or certified annually. Among other things, the bill requires criminal background checks for operators and employees.

Sen. Tom McGarrigle (R-Chester/Delaware) says his proposal followed reports of drug dealers using recovery houses to exploit residents and fuel their addictions.

“The purpose of these facilities is to provide support for those suffering from addiction after they leave inpatient treatment or correctional facilities. Unfortunately, some unscrupulous operators sacrifice a desperate attempt at recovery to make a profit,” McGarrigle said in a statement. “Enactment of this measure will establish standards aimed at saving lives and taxpayer dollars.”