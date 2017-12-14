As ‘net neutrality’ vote nears, some brace for a long fight

Published:
FILE - This June 19, 2015, file photo, shows the entrance to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) building in Washington. "Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block. Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai, a Republican, on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017, unveiled a plan to undo the Obama-era rules that have been in place since 2015. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – The federal government is preparing to unravel sweeping net-neutrality rules that guaranteed equal access to the internet. And advocates of the regulations are bracing for a long fight.

The Thursday vote scheduled at the Federal Communications Commission could usher in big changes in how Americans use the internet. It’s a radical departure from more than a decade of federal oversight.

The broadband industry promises that the internet experience isn’t going to change, but protests have erupted online and in the streets as everyday Americans worry that cable and phone companies will be able to control what they see and do online.

Opponents of the FCC’s move plan legal challenges. Some net-neutrality supporters hope to ride that wave of public opinion into the 2018 elections.

