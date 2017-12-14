American Trauma Society: Car Seat Safety 101

Today, safety experts from the American Trauma Society is joining us to demonstrate proper car seat installation for children 2 and under. 75% of all child safety seats that are checked by a technician are found to be installed incorrectly. Common misuse errors include; incorrect belt path, installed too loose, incorrect harness use, and unregulated products.

This time of year is full of winter weather and heavy travel—making it a very accident-prone season. You can check out Dave’s demonstration in the video above to make sure your little ones are riding in the safest way possible.