American Trauma Society: Car Seat Safety 101

By Published:

Today, safety experts from the American Trauma Society is joining us to demonstrate proper car seat installation for children 2 and under. 75% of all child safety seats that are checked by a technician are found to be installed incorrectly.  Common misuse errors include; incorrect belt path, installed too loose, incorrect harness use, and unregulated products.

This time of year is full of winter weather and heavy travel—making it a very accident-prone season. You can check out Dave’s demonstration in the video above to make sure your little ones are riding in the safest way possible.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s