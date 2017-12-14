A changing forecast means more light snow on Friday

We start the night with clear skies and calming winds that will allow our temperatures to quickly sink into the low 20s early tonight, and dipping into the teens for Friday morning. Clouds return Friday morning, limiting the sunshine and keeping us stuck in the 20s for much of Friday afternoon.

This cold air will play a key factor in snow chances tomorrow. It should be plenty cold for snow to lay on the ground as more snow showers develop. Trends in our forecast guidance have shown increasing chances for snow to extend northward from a coastal storm. This means light snow showers will start for eastern counties as early as 10 AM, and areas around Harrisburg, plus points east have the best chance of seeing a quick coating to an inch of snow. We will continue to watch the snow potential for tomorrow, as this is a big shift in the forecast and the coastal storm. Again eastern areas have the best chance of snow showers starting by late morning, and the current guidance shows the snow ending by 4 to 6 PM west to east. If the snow shifts even farther west, areas west of the Susquehanna River could also see a quick coating of snow.

The weekend starts cold with highs in the 30s Saturday and northwest winds near 10mph. We start to see a return of milder air on Sunday that will last into early next week. An increase in temperatures will also bring an increase in clouds for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. There could be a chance for a rain shower early Monday morning, otherwise we stay mainly dry leading up to Christmas weekend.

A look ahead to Christmas shows the potential for a rain maker lifting northward out of the Gulf of Mexico. Southern states could see a soggy Christmas and we will have to watch to see if any rain or snow heads northward. We’ll keep you posted.