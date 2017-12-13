Would-be suicide bomber in New York City faces court hearing

This undated photo provided by the New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission shows Akayed Ullah, the suspect in the explosion near New York's Times Square on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. Ullah is suspected of strapping a pipe bomb to his body and setting off the crude device in a passageway under 42nd Street between Seventh and Eighth Avenues, injuring himself and a few others. (New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) – A Bangladeshi immigrant is expected to appear before a federal magistrate to face terrorism charges accusing him of setting off an explosive strapped to his body in a New York City transportation hub.

Akayed Ullah remains hospitalized with burns from a pipe bomb that failed to fully detonate. Authorities are determining whether his initial appearance Wednesday will need to take place through closed-circuit video from the hospital.

Investigators say the 27-year-old Ullah has admitted he wanted to cause carnage with his homemade pipe bomb to avenge U.S. aggression toward the Islamic State group.

Ullah faces life in prison if convicted on charges of providing material support to a terrorist group, use of a weapon of mass destruction and three bomb-related counts. There was no response to a message left with his attorney.

