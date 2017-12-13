Windy and frigid today, light snow on the way tonight

Windy and frigid conditions will continue today behind yesterday’s weak clipper system. Expect sunshine to start the day with blustery conditions and wind chills in the single digits. Highs today will struggle to get out of the upper 20s with gusty winds continuing throughout the day. Clouds will thicken up later this afternoon, however, ahead of yet another clipper that will be more potent. This next clipper will dive southward tonight and bring some light, powdery snow to Central PA. The snow will develop after 7pm this evening in the western counties and overspread the region overnight. There should be a several hour period of light snow while most of sleep tonight. Lows will be in the mid 20s so the snow won’t have trouble sticking. The winds die down a bit tonight too. Although moisture is once again limited with this system, it does have a bit more punch than yesterday’s clipper, and with the cold air locked in place, high snow to water ratios will occur aiding in accumulations. A coating to 3 inches is expected tonight with the snow wrapping up before dawn tomorrow morning. The rest of tomorrow looks breezy and cold with peeks of sunshine and highs near 30 degrees.

Friday and Saturday will stay cold with a few flurries later Friday. By Sunday and early next week, model guidance shows temperatures rebounding a bit, back into the 40s. Some rain showers could develop for late Sunday and at this point, Monday and Tuesday next week look dry. Although temperatures will be in the lower to mid 40s early next week, signs do point to another cool down coming in time for Christmas. Stay tuned and we will monitor next week’s forecast closely for you for any possible travel disruptions for those getting an early start on the holidays. Enjoy the light snow!