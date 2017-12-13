Shots fired at Penn State satellite campus, coroner at scene

The Associated Press Published: Updated:

MONACA, Pa. (AP) – Officials say shots have been fired near a dining hall at a Penn State satellite campus in western Pennsylvania and a coroner is at the scene, but officials added there “was no threat at this time.”

Penn State Beaver issued an alert just before 4 p.m. Wednesday that shots were fired, adding that the situation is contained. It asks students and faculty to avoid the Student Union building and food services area.

Center Township police say a coroner is at the scene, but couldn’t give details about any deaths.

The campus will be closed until further notice.

No other details were immediately available.

