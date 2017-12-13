Roundtop Mountain Resort ready for opening day

LEWISBERRY, Pa. (WHTM) – Roundtop Mountain Resort opens Friday for skiing and snowboarding.

The resort expects thousands at their doors, ready to hit the slopes.

Despite the harsh winds, the temperatures were perfect for snowmaking, which means more terrain for skiers and snowboarders.

Roundtop will continue creating snow throughout the season to make sure it meets the needs of winter sports enthusiasts.

“We ride it out until we think the wave has finally crashed,” marketing and events coordinator Sam Krepps said. “Usually, it comes down to families thinking about spring and not thinking about skiing quite so much. But the last couple of years, we made it through a good portion of March.”

Doors open Friday at 9 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. Season pass holders get a special early access entry at 8 a.m.