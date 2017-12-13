Residents concerned about swans at Italian Lake

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – With the weather getting colder animal lovers called ABC 27 concerned about the swans at Italian Lake. What will they do for the winter?

With a cat in her arms, deer on her lawn and dog on her shirt it’s safe to say Judy Reynolds is an animal lover. She even grew up having a pet duck. Hence her worry when she saw two swans waddling in the winter wonderland. Saturday Reynolds went to Italian Lake for the Christmas tree lighting. It was snowing and she saw the swans making a nest on the ground, she thought, in an effort to stay warm. However, animal experts say they swans aren’t in any danger.

Peggy Grove rents the swans as a treat for the neighborhood. She says the nest is the fifth one the female has made since September, as she is practicing and preparing for motherhood.

The farm owners are picking up the birds before the lake freezes since swans can’t fly, making predators like neighborhood dogs dangerous. Experts say the birds can handle the cold weather as long as they have shelter, which is provided by a small Igloo structure at Italian Lake.

Grove said “The swans range in value from $3,000.00 down to $500.00.” There were six swans rented and swimming in the lake the past few months however the farm owner collected four of them at the end of November. Grove asked two be left behind so they would be there for the Bethesda Mission Festival which happened this past weekend.

Concerned residents are now at peace knowing their feather friends are feeling fine. Cages have been set to gather the remaining swans this week. The swans are rented to come back to the lake for the next 3 years. They’ll be back at Italian Lake by May 2018.