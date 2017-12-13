Police ID suspect in 2 Harrisburg bank robberies

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg police are looking for a man suspected of robbing two banks in the city this week.

Victor Bair Jr., 47, is accused of robbing the Fulton Bank in the 1400 block of North Third Street on Monday and another bank on Wednesday. Police did not release information on the second robbery.

Surveillance photos of the Fulton Bank robbery were released on Tuesday.

Anyone with information on Bair’s whereabouts is asked to call Harrisburg police at 717-558-6900.

