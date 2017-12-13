Police: Corrections officer smuggled drugs to inmates

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A corrections officer at the Lancaster County Prison is accused of smuggling drugs to inmates.

Konstantino J. Paliometros, 33, of Lebanon, is charged with felony counts of controlled substance contraband to inmates and criminal use of a communications facility.

Officials became aware of allegations that a corrections officer was bringing contraband into the prison and Paliometros was identified during the investigation. Undercover troopers then arranged an agreement with Paliometros to provide contraband to an inmate in exchange for money, state police in Lancaster wrote in a news release.

Paliometros took steps to bring the items into the prison on Friday and was arrested by troopers before he entered the secure portions of the prison, police said.

Paliometros was arraigned on the charges on Wednesday and released on $2,500 unsecured bail, according to court records.

