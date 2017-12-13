Police: Corrections officer smuggled drugs to inmates

By Published: Updated:

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A corrections officer at the Lancaster County Prison is accused of smuggling drugs to inmates.

Konstantino J. Paliometros, 33, of Lebanon, is charged with felony counts of controlled substance contraband to inmates and criminal use of a communications facility.

Officials became aware of allegations that a corrections officer was bringing contraband into the prison and Paliometros was identified during the investigation. Undercover troopers then arranged an agreement with Paliometros to provide contraband to an inmate in exchange for money, state police in Lancaster wrote in a news release.

Paliometros took steps to bring the items into the prison on Friday and was arrested by troopers before he entered the secure portions of the prison, police said.

Paliometros was arraigned on the charges on Wednesday and released on $2,500 unsecured bail, according to court records.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s