Municipalities vote against mini casinos

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM/AP) – More than 400 municipalities have voted against allowing mini casinos in their communities.

The Gaming Control Board says many communities are opting out to give themselves more time to decide if they want mini casinos. Townships and boroughs can opt until Dec. 31 and opt back in at any time. However, this is the only time municipalities can opt out.

Pennsylvania gambling regulators will hold an auction on Jan. 10 for the state’s existing casino owners to bid on the first of 10 licenses to operate a miniature casino somewhere else in the state. Winning bids selected location also will be revealed at the auction.

Many areas are off limits, however. Existing casinos have a 25-mile radius of protection, and more than 400 municipalities are barring one.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.