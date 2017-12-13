Minnesota governor set to name Franken’s Senate replacement

By Published:
Mark Dayton
FILE- In this April 7, 2017, file photo, Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton listens to a question from the media Friday, April 7, 2017, in St. Paul, Minn. Dayton was set to appoint a replacement Wednesday, Dec. 13, for Sen. Al Franken amid pressure to choose someone who could keep the seat in Democratic hands in a special election next November. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton is set to name his choice to replace Al Franken in the U.S. Senate, with the top contender seen as Democratic Lt. Gov. Tina Smith.

Dayton was expected to make the appointment Wednesday, nearly a week after Franken announced his plan to resign over allegations of sexual misconduct.

Dayton’s pick will serve until a special election next year to decide who completes Franken’s term ending in 2020.

Smith didn’t respond to messages Tuesday seeking comment about the possible appointment.

