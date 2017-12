CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A 68-year-old man was scammed out of nearly $4,000 by someone claiming to be a Franklin County deputy sheriff, police said.

The caller told the victim he needed to send money orders or gift cards to avoid criminal prosecution. The victim on Tuesday sent the payment using Green Dot MoneyPak cards, state police said in a news release.

Police advised people not to pay bills with gift cards or money transfers.