Inside Out Project rallies support for clean Dream Act

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – There is not a day that goes by that Cheska Mae Perez doesn’t worry about her future.

Perez, a first-year student at Franklin and Marshall College, is one of the children of undocumented immigrants protected under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, better known as DACA.

In September, President Donald Trump signed an executive order and DACA is now set to expire in March.

“I would always have this constant fear that my family would be separated from me and we would be deported,” Perez said.

On Wednesday, it was about seeing the faces of those who want Congress to act.

Supporters of a clean Dream Act got the opportunity to take photos that will go on a mural in Lancaster. It was part of the Inside Out Project, a nationwide arts tour.

“If you were to remove all the DACA workers that are part of the fabric of what this city is, Lancaster would lose an estimated $47 million in GDP,” said Paola Ramos, a spokesperson for the Inside Out Project.

Organizers said a clean Dream Act would save those at risk.

In part of a statement given to ABC 27 News, Congressman Lloyd Smucker said there should be a legislative solution.

Perez said she hopes that solution comes sooner rather than later.

“The clean Dream Act would provide the pathway to citizenship for not only myself but for my siblings and also to so many of my friends,” she said.