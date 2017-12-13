Harrisburg man charged with child sexual abuse

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A city man is accused of having sexual contact with a child over a period of seven years.

Khalil J. Ausberry, 21, was arrested Wednesday on charges including rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, and unlawful contact with a child.

Harrisburg police said the sexual assaults began when the child was 7 years old and occurred at different locations in the city. They said the child ultimately reported the abuse to a parent who then when to police.

Ausberry was jailed in Dauphin County Prison on $150,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Dec. 28.

