Enter the Cooking with Daybreak Contest

WHTM Staff Published:

Do you hae an incredible recipe and think you have what it takes to be on TV? Then enter the Cooking with Daybreak contest.

Take your favorite original recipe, creat a two minute or less video making it, and submit your recipe here. 

Wednesday, December 13th is the last day to enter.

Viewers will vote for one winner. Voting will be open December 15th-17th.

We will announce the winner on December 18th on Daybreak.

The winner will prepare their recipe live in our kitchen on December 21st and win a $250 gift card from Giant Food Stores.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s