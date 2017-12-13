Denver trucker cited for fatal crash in Ephrata

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – A tractor-trailer driver has been cited in connection with a fatal crash in Ephrata.

Wayne M. Sauder, 24, of Denver, was cited with careless driving resulting in an unintentional death. The summary offense carries a $500 fine.

Sauder struck the back of a Toyota sedan driven by 64-year-old Ernest T. Capizzi in the 300 block of South Reading Road on the morning of Oct. 4. Capizzi, of Lititz, died from his injuries upon arrival at Wellspan-Ephrata Hospital.

Police said Sauder’s attention was on an approaching oversize load and he did not see traffic stopped in front of him.

They said while the evidence showed Sauder drove carelessly by becoming distracted and striking Capizzi’s vehicle, there was insufficient evidence he did so with a criminal state of mind that would warrant charges such as homicide by vehicle.

Neither speeding nor intoxication were a factor in the crash.