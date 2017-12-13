Coroner releases autopsy findings in homicide-suicide

By Published:

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A woman found dead at a Lancaster Township home after a domestic-related homicide-suicide Monday evening had multiple gunshots to her body.

The manner of Jacqueline Vera’s death is homicide and Reynol Maymi took his own life with a single gunshot wound to the head, Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said after autopsies on Wednesday.

Vera, 36, was found inside the home in the 400 block of Elmshire Drive. Neighbors said the 55-year-old Maymi was found dead outside the home with a gun in his hand.

Manheim Township police have asked anyone with information about the incident to call the department at 717-569-6401 or the anonymous tip line at 717-569-2816.

