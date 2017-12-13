Chambersburg man charged after police standoff

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Chambersburg man was arrested after a three-hour standoff with police on Tuesday.

Shawn Yarnell, 43, is charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault, and reckless endangerment.

Police said they were initially called to Yarnell’s home in the 600 block of Philadelphia Avenue for a domestic dispute in which he threatened to kill a woman with a gun. As the officers were responding, the caller reported that Yarnell was threatening to kill police if they came to the house.

The officers were able to safely remove the woman from the home.

Yarnell then threatened suicide and suicide by cop as he barricaded himself inside the house with multiple guns. He ultimately exited the home willingly and was taken into custody.

No one was injured.

