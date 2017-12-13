Bill to fight child pornography awaits governor’s signature

By Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A bill on its way to the governor’s desk would make permanent a tool used for tracking down people who share child pornography online.

House Bill 561 would remove the sunset clause from Act 151 of 2014, the law that allows prosecutors to use administrative subpoenas to identify from internet service providers the “IP address” of computers transmitting known child pornography.

Act 151’s sunset clause declared the law would expire on Dec. 31, 2017. The bill to make the law permanent was sent to Gov. Tom Wolf after unanimous approval in the Senate.

“This law has been a vital tool for law enforcement and makes their jobs easier,” sponsor Rep. Rick Saccone (R-Allegheny/Washington) said in a statement. “By every measure, this legislation has been highly successful, resulting in hundreds of child sex predators taken off our streets.”

