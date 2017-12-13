Parent claims harassment by Harrisburg students

Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A mother says she’s being harassed by students in the Harrisburg School District.

The woman didn’t want to be identified. She told ABC27 the harassment began Monday after she helped prevent a student from falling during a play fight taking place after school near 19th and Derry streets.

The parent says the girl walked away then turned on her with verbal abuse. She claims a short time later, nearly 30 students gathered and surrounded her car.

Tuesday, the woman recorded a cell phone video of at least two dozen students – described as mostly eighth graders – surrounding her car, kicking it, and throwing rocks.

Wednesday evening, a district spokesperson indicated school officials will review the video to try to identify the students involved.

1 thought on "Parent claims harassment by Harrisburg students

