A Parent says she is being harassed by students in the Harrisburg School District

By Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) –  The woman didn’t want to be identified. She told abc27 on Wednesday afternoon, that the harassment began on Monday after she helped prevent a student from falling during a play fight that was taking place after school, near 19th and Derry Streets.

The parent says the girl walked away and then turned on her with verbal abuse. She claims a short time later, nearly 30 students gathered and surrounded her car.
Tuesday, the woman captured on cell phone video, at least two dozen students who she describes as mostly eight graders, surrounding her car, kicking it, and throwing rocks
Wednesday evening, a Harrisburg School District spokesperson, indicated that school officials will review the video of the incident, and will try to
identify the students involved.

