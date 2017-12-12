Woman sentenced to 42 to 94 years in son’s beating death

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) – A woman has been sentenced to 42 to 94 years in the beating death of her 3-year-old son in a mobile home near Philadelphia.

Thirty-three-year-old Jillian Tait pleaded guilty to third-degree murder, aggravated assault and possessing an instrument of crime in the November 2014 death of Scott McMillan in West Caln Township.

Her ex-boyfriend, 26-year-old Gary Fellenbaum III, was sentenced earlier to life in prison plus 10 to 20 years.

Authorities alleged that spankings escalated and the victim was finally “punched and beaten with blunt and sharp objects, whipped, taped to a chair with electrical tape and beaten, hung up by his feet … and suffered other acts of violence.”

Prosecutors also alleged the couple went car shopping, bought pizza and engaged in sexual activity as the boy lay dying.