Turning windy and cold this afternoon

An Alberta Clipper will be moving through the Commonwealth today and will help produce a few stray snow showers. Most of the moisture from this system will stay north of I-80 today as temperatures climb into the lower 40s later this morning. As the system pushes through this afternoon, colder air will rush in behind it for the second half of today. This afternoon, conditions turn windy and colder with temperatures free falling right through tonight. Expect wind speeds to be sustained over 20 mph at times through tonight with wind chill values in the single digits overnight. Tomorrow will bring partly cloudy, windy and cold conditions with those brutal wind chills to start the day. Dress warmly when waiting at the bus stop tomorrow! Winds on Wednesday will also gust near 40 mph at times during the day. Hang on to those Christmas lights and trash cans!

Another clipper system will move in by late tomorrow evening and this one has a better chance to produce some light accumulating snowfall for the region. The snow will begin at some point after 9pm Wednesday night and continue into the pre-dawn hours Thursday morning. It should be wrapped up by sunrise Thursday and leave behind a coating to a couple inches. As more data on this system comes in today, we will stay on top of the forecast for you. It won’t be much snow, but it could have an impact on the Thursday morning commute. The rest of Thursday, and Friday for that matter, will be cold with a mix of clouds and sun. Looking ahead, temperatures are still expected to bounce back a bit by Sunday and Monday next week with a few rain showers on Monday. Stay tuned. December is proving to be fairly active and Christmas week will likely continue that trend in some capacity.