Turkey Pasta

By: Power Packs

Ingredients:

  • 2 tbsp. unsalted butter
  • 1 cup chopped onion
  • 1 cup chopped celery
  • Salt & pepper
  • 2 tbsp. all-purpose flour
  • 1 12 oz. pkg egg noodles
  • 3½ cups low-sodium chicken broth
  • 1/2 cup milk
  • 2 cups leftover vegetables
  • 1 ½ cups leftover turkey, ham or chicken
  • Optional: 1 cup shredded white Cheddar

Directions:

  1. In a large skillet over medium heat, melt butter. Add onion and celery and cook until tender, 5 to 7 minutes. Season with salt and pepper, then sprinkle with flour and cook 2 minutes.
  2. Add pasta noodles, chicken broth, and milk. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer, stirring occasionally, until noodles  are tender and liquid mostly absorbed, 10 to15 minutes.
  3. Turn off heat and stir in leftover vegetables turkey, ham, or chicken and Cheddar.

