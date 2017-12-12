Turkey Pasta

By: Power Packs
Ingredients:
- 2 tbsp. unsalted butter
- 1 cup chopped onion
- 1 cup chopped celery
- Salt & pepper
- 2 tbsp. all-purpose flour
- 1 12 oz. pkg egg noodles
- 3½ cups low-sodium chicken broth
- 1/2 cup milk
- 2 cups leftover vegetables
- 1 ½ cups leftover turkey, ham or chicken
- Optional: 1 cup shredded white Cheddar
Directions:
- In a large skillet over medium heat, melt butter. Add onion and celery and cook until tender, 5 to 7 minutes. Season with salt and pepper, then sprinkle with flour and cook 2 minutes.
- Add pasta noodles, chicken broth, and milk. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer, stirring occasionally, until noodles are tender and liquid mostly absorbed, 10 to15 minutes.
- Turn off heat and stir in leftover vegetables turkey, ham, or chicken and Cheddar.