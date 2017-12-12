Trump to release national security strategy next week

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is set to unveil his first National Security Strategy next Monday.

National security adviser H.R. McMaster said the strategy will incorporate four core national interests: the protection of American people; advancing American prosperity; “preserving peace through strength”; and advancing American influence.

Speaking with his British counterpart Tuesday at an event hosted by the British think tank Policy Exchange, McMaster said “geopolitics are back and they are back with a vengeance.”

He said the document will reflect Trump’s desire to bolster engagement with other countries under the framework of “cooperation with reciprocity.”

McMaster said the strategy will identify global threats to the United States and its interests, including “revisionist powers” like Russia and China, “rogue regimes” like Iran and North Korea, and non-state terrorist groups.

Outlining Russian efforts to intervene in the internal politics of its neighbors, McMaster alluded to intelligence assessments that Russia sought to sow discord in the U.S. in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election, terming it “new generation warfare.”

“These are very sophisticated campaigns of subversion and disinformation and propaganda, using cyber tools, operating across multiple domains, that attempt to divide our communities within our nations and pit them against each other and try to create crises of confidence,” McMaster said.

He also decried “economic aggression” from China that is “challenging the rules-based economic order.”