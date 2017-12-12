Suspect sought in Harrisburg bank robbery

By Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man wanted for robbing a Harrisburg bank.

Investigators released surveillance photos of the man who robbed the Fulton Bank in the 1400 block of North Third Street on Monday.

Anyone who can identify him should call Det. Richard Gibney at 717-255-3162 or email Rgibney@HarrisburgPA.gov, or call Sgt. Kyle Gautsch at 717-255-3170 or email Kgautsch@HarrisburgPA.gov.

A Crime Stoppers reward may be eligible for tips.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s