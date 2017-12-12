Suspect sought in Harrisburg bank robbery

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man wanted for robbing a Harrisburg bank.

Investigators released surveillance photos of the man who robbed the Fulton Bank in the 1400 block of North Third Street on Monday.

Anyone who can identify him should call Det. Richard Gibney at 717-255-3162 or email Rgibney@HarrisburgPA.gov, or call Sgt. Kyle Gautsch at 717-255-3170 or email Kgautsch@HarrisburgPA.gov.

A Crime Stoppers reward may be eligible for tips.

