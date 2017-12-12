Social Security glitch resulted in smaller checks for 22,000 Pennsylvanians

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- The State Department of Human Services accidentally kicked 22,000 Pennsylvanians out of the state’s medicare buy-in program, making checks smaller than they should be.

A midstate man spoke with abc27 news anonymously saying he is struggling to pay his bills after his disability check came in more than 100 dollars short. He’s even considering returning Christmas gifts for his kids just to make ends meet.

The man says the state used 134 dollars of his check to pay his medicare premiums. “It was a glitch in the system. They should not have taken that money, because my insurance is paid by the welfare department like many other people.”

Looking for answers and his money back, he reached out to the Social Security Office, and the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services. “The first thing the lady said to me through Social Security was, ‘Please tell me you’re not from Pennsylvania’,” said the man.

The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services says a systems error caused around 22,000 Pennsylvanians to be incorrectly dis-enrolled from the medicare state buy-in program, starting December, 1st. They say the error has not impacted anyone’s health care coverage, but people received less money in their December Social Security check. “To me $134 might not seem like a lot, but when you’re on a budget, $134 goes a long way,” said the man.

The Department of Human Services issued a statement apologizing for the error. They say they are focused on resolving the issue and compensating those affected. It remains unclear exactly when that will be.