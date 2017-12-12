“Shop with Heroes” delivers Christmas spirit

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — More than a dozen fifth graders were rewarded with a surprise shopping spree on Tuesday evening, courtesy of their local first responders.

For the second year, the Lower Paxton Township Police Department hosted its “Shop with Heroes” event at the Target store at Paxton Towne Center. Each student, chosen by school administrators for good grades and attitude, was given a $100 gift card to spend on family members. Each was joined by a police officer or paramedic.

“It’s one of the most fun things we get to do all year,” said Officer Walt Cook. “This is a great opportunity just to show people that the police are out here supporting the community, and that we’re people, too. We enjoy coming out and meeting the youth and having a positive experience with them.”

Students are encouraged to spend the $100 on their family members. As a surprise after the event, each child was given an assortment of gifts from Target.

“I feel thankful and happy that I got picked to come to this tonight,” said Wayatt Saslo, a fifth grader. “I’m shopping for my sisters, especially my little sisters. They’re probably the most important, and so is my big sister. She is harder to shop for.”