Protesters, lawmaker, Wolf call on Metcalfe to step down as committee chair

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – About two dozen chanting protesters carried signs and filled the hallway outside state Rep. Daryl Metcalfe’s office.

“Tell me what Democracy looks like,” chanted one. The group responded loudly, “This is what Democracy looks like.”

Democracy was on display Tuesday in a Capitol hallway.

It was also on display last week in a State Government Committee hearing when Metcalfe (R-Butler) reacted after Rep. Matt Bradford (D-Montgomery) touched his arm while making a point.

“Representative Bradford, I’m a heterosexual,” Metcalfe said. “I have a wife. I love my wife. I don’t like men as you might, but stop touching me all the time. Keep your hands to yourself. If you want to touch somebody, you have people on your side of the aisle that might like it. I don’t ”

Tuesday’s protesters insist Metcalfe’s comments were anti-homosexual and they want him to step down as chairman. So does Rep. Brian Sims (D-Philadelphia) who was at the rally, is gay and has frequently clashed with Metcalfe.

“Those of us who serve on the committee have known for years that the chairman has extreme beliefs about race, about women, and about homosexuality, disqualify him from being in charge of such important bills,” Sims said.

Gov. Tom Wolf agrees that Metcalfe should be removed as chairman.

“It’s just broadly embarrassing to every single person who calls Pennsylvania home,” Wolf said Tuesday. “That’s not who we are.”

So will Metcalfe step down?

“No,” he said in giving perhaps his shortest answer to a media question this year.

Why should he, Metcalfe asks, insisting he was the victim of the inappropriate touching. Metcalfe says he’s been a vocal critic of the governor which is why Wolf wants him out.

“Of course, when an opportunity arises he’s (Wolf) going to weigh in and try and find a way to stop the momentum that I’ve had with calling for holding him accountable and increasing transparency in his corrupt administration,” Metcalfe said.

House GOP spokesman Steve Miskin confirmed that there is no discussion about removing Metcalfe as chairman of the State Government Committee.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.