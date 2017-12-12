Power Packs: Turkey Pasta

One of the goals at Power Packs is to educate families on how to cook on a budget.

“We have been told that families may receive a donated turkey but not know how to cook it when they arrive home,” tells Kim McDevitt.

This month, Kim is sharing instructions on how to cook turkey, even if there’s no access to an oven as well as tips on what families can do with their leftovers.

Turkey Pasta

2 tbsp. unsalted butter

1 cup chopped onion

1 cup chopped celery

Salt and pepper

2 tbsp. all-purpose flour

1 12 oz. package wide egg noodles

3½ cups low-sodium chicken broth

1/2 cup whole milk

2 cups leftover vegetables

1 ½ cups leftover turkey, ham or chicken

OPTION

1 cup shredded white Cheddar

DIRECTIONS

In a large skillet over medium heat, melt butter. Add onion and celery and cook until tender, 5 to 7 minutes. Season with salt and pepper, then sprinkle with flour and cook 2 minutes. Add pasta noodles, chicken broth, and milk. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer, stirring occasionally, until noodles are tender and liquid mostly absorbed, 10 to15 minutes. Turn off heat and stir in leftover vegetables turkey, ham, or chicken and Cheddar.