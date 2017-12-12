Police: Woman stole salad dressing, hurt store worker

DENVER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County woman is charged with robbery after driving into a store employee who caught her stealing a bottle of salad dressing, police said.

Lori A Ritz, 43, of Denver, was seen stealing the dressing from Weaver Markets store in the 2500 block of North Reading Road on Dec. 4. The employee followed Rita to the parking lot and confronted her about the theft, East Cocalico Township police said in a news release.

Ritz got into her vehicle and accelerated backward, knocking the employee to the ground and causing injuries to her elbow and head. The employee was transported to a hospital for treatment, police said.

Ritz was arrested at her home a short time later. Police said the stolen dressing was found in her purse.

She was arraigned then released on $5,000 unsecured bail.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.