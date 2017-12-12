Police need your help to ID an armed robber

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating an armed robbery at the Family Dollar store on Front Street.

On December, 5th, police say a suspect brandished a large kitchen type of knife and held an employee hostage, while having another employee empty the register.

An undisclosed amount of money was taken in the incident. Police believe this is the same individual wanted for similar incidents in surrounding areas of Harrisburg and Swatara Township.

Any one with information is urged to contact Steelton Police Department 717 939 9841 or Det Troy Elhajj or telhajj@steeltonpa.com

Dauphin County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case. Tips can be submitted through the Crime Watch website or by calling Dauphin County Dispatch at 717-558-6900.