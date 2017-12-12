Police investigate overturned tanker truck crash

By Published:

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – Ephrata Police were called for a report of a vehicle crash around 12:30 a.m. on Rt. 222 Northbound.

Police discovered a tanker tractor trailer hauling milk which had driven off the right side of the road, down an embankment and into a wooded area.

The truck was overturned. The driver, Zachary  Schwabenbauer, 32, of Nescopeck, PA, reported that he fell asleep prior to driving off the roadway. He did not report any injuries.

Pioneer Fire Company and Lancaster County Hazmat responded and assisted in the initial response to the crash.

The right lane of Rt. 222 northbound was closed for approximately 2 1/2 hours initially after the crash. The same lane was also closed for approximately 6 hours later during the day on Tuesday while the truck was recovered.

