PennDOT urges REAL ID preparation

HARRISBURG,Pa. (WHTM)- PennDOT is urging people to get federal documents prepared for the REAL ID act.

The REAL ID Act is a federal law requiring legal documents on airplanes or in federal buildings. So a driver’s license or ID card won’t work but a passport would.

The act goes into effect nationwide October of 2020 but PennDOT will start reviewing paperwork for it in September of next year.

You will need original certified documents to prove your identity and citizenship.

PennDOT says it can take months to get replacement documents so being prepared is key.

For more information on The REAL ID Act visit: www.penndot.gov/realid

