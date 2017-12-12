One person injured in Lancaster Shooting

By Published:

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Lancaster City police are investigating a late night shooting.

It happenedaround 11:30 Monday night along the 400 block of Hamilton Street.

ABC27 has learned that one person was taken to the hospital. That person’s condition is not known.

Police have not released any further information at this time.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s