One person injured in Lancaster Shooting

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Lancaster City police are investigating a late night shooting.

It happenedaround 11:30 Monday night along the 400 block of Hamilton Street.

ABC27 has learned that one person was taken to the hospital. That person’s condition is not known.

Police have not released any further information at this time.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

