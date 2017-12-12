Man convicted of sexual assault, other charges in attack on woman

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – An East Petersburg man has been convicted of sexual assault and other charges for an attack on a Manheim Township woman last year.

William Lawrence, 36, was found guilty in Lancaster County Court last week of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, sexual assault, indecent assault, simple assault, and unlawful restraint.

He was found not guilty of rape and aggravated assault.

Prosecutors said Lawrence beat and sexually assaulted the woman at her home on Aug. 29 and 30, 2016.

He will be sentenced after a background check is completed in a couple months.

