Man convicted of heroin, fentanyl trafficking

By Published:
Jaquise Thomas (Dauphin County District Attorney's Office)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A previously convicted drug dealer has been found guilty of dealing heroin and fentanyl from a Swatara Township hotel room.

Jaquise Thomas, 25, was found guilty in Dauphin County Court of possession with intent to deliver, criminal conspiracy, possession of drug paraphernalia, and other charges.

The district attorney’s office said the conviction is Thomas’s third for possession with intent to deliver.

Thomas was arrested Feb. 6 when police found 288 baggies of heroin and fentanyl in his room at the hotel on Eisenhower Boulevard. Investigators said the drugs had a street value of over $2,000.

Police also found a small amount of marijuana, baggies, a digital scale, and other paraphernalia scattered throughout the room.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 8.

