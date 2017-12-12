Man charged, sought in fatal motorcycle crash near Camp Hill

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a Lower Allen Township man now charged with homicide by vehicle and other offenses for a motorcycle crash that killed his passenger.

Keyshawn W. Cooks, 20, was driving the motorcycle at a high rate of speed on Route 15 southbound. He failed to stop for a red light and went around stopped traffic before colliding with a vehicle turning left to the Route 581 westbound ramp in East Pennsboro Township, police said.

His passenger, 36-year-old Tanya Collins of Steelton, was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene of the May 30 crash.

Cooks was not licensed to operate a motorcycle and had only a learner’s permit for a passenger vehicle. The motorcycle was not registered, inspected, or insured, police said.

In addition to homicide by vehicle, he is charged with accidents involving death or personal injury while not properly licensed, involuntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment, DUI, and various traffic violations.

Cooks has left the area since the crash and is suspected to be in Indiana or Ohio. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call East Pennsboro police at 717-732-3633.

