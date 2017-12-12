Man arrested for robbery of Willow Street bank

Emory E. Reed III

WILLOW STREET, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man has been arrested for the robbery of a Willow Street bank last week.

Emory E. Reed III, 41, is accused of robbing the Fulton Bank at 102 Willow Valley Square on Dec. 4.

West Lampeter police said Reed was arrested by members of the FBI violent crimes unit in Philadelphia on Friday. He was on federal probation at the time of his arrest.

He was committed to Lancaster County Prison on $35,000 bail.

