John Deere recalls compact utility tractors

MOLINE, Ill. (WHTM) – John Deere is recalling more than 3,000 compact utility tractors because the rollover structure can loosen and fail to protect the operator in a rollover accident.

The recall involves John Deere model 1023E and 1025R sold from March 2017 through October 2017.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says owners should stop using the recalled tractors and contact an authorized John Deere dealer for a free repair.

John Deere is contacting purchasers of the recalled tractors directly.

