How to decorate ‘greener’ for the holidays

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Americans tend to not think green during the holidays. This time of year, Americans throw away 25 percent more trash than normal.

Stauffer’s of Kissel Hill store manager Kathy Quarles says recycling your Christmas tree is one way to stay green.

“Don’t put it out on the curb for trash,” she said. “Some municipalities will take your tree, grind it up for mulch and redistribute it to people who need it.”

If you choose a tree that can be replanted, make sure to dig a hole before the ground freezes. Quarles says you also need to acclimate the tree by letting it stay in a garage for a couple days and then only keep it in your home for up to 10 days before moving it back to the garage and then outside.

Using greens for outdoor decoration is also an option.

“Use hollies, use white pine, use red twig dogwood, all kinds of natural things to make a container that’s all natural,” Quarles said.

For Christmas lights, try LEDs.

“They last 10 times longer and they’re very environmentally friendly,” Quarles said.

For a list of CDC-recommended “green” holiday activities and decorations, go to https://www.cdc.gov/features/greenholidays/index.html