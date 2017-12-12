House votes to set limit on budget spending

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania House of Representatives has passed legislation to limit government spending increases.

House Bill 110 proposes an amendment to the state constitution. Governors would have to propose budgets that limit spending growth to the annual inflation rate and the percentage change in the state’s population.

Spending proposals above the cap would require a three-fourths vote, or supermajority, in the legislature.

Supporters say at least 30 other states already have some form of tax and/or expenditure limit to rein in spending.

The measure now goes to the Senate for consideration. Since it would amend the constitution, it will have to be passed twice by the General Assembly in consecutive sessions then approved by voters in a ballot referendum.

