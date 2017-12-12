Hidden gem in Lancaster for family fun

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Are you looking for something to do with the kids on a cold winter day? The North Museum of Nature and Science on College Avenue in Lancaster is full of live, interactive fun.

In the Live Animal room, there’s a real beehive. Kids can also get up close and personal with lizards and snakes. They can also feed little creatures from Chile known as South American Bush-Tailed Rats.

“They’re a very dry species. They don’t take much water in, they don’t put much water out, and they take baths in dust rather than in water to control the oils in their skin,” Erin Freeman of the North Museum said.

The museum is all about hands-on and being interactive. In the Dinosaur gallery, kids can touch replicas of dinosaurs, even fossils that are 225 million years old.

“We have fossils and incredible specimens out on the floor, not behind glass, that people can come up and touch and look at, and they’re from millions of years ago,” Andrew Garner of the North Museum said.

The North Museum believes this is the best way for kids to learn. There’s also a gallery with hundreds of birds, fossils, and minerals from the Susquehanna Valley. In drawers, surprises like a two-headed calf and a drawer full of bats.

As an added bonus, the museum is hosting an event called The Polar Express on Dec. 23 and 24.

“Kids can come dressed in their pajamas and watch the movie “The Polar Express” in the planetarium on our big screen theater,” said Becki Meiss of the North Museum.

For more information on the North Museum of Nature and Science and The Polar Express event, go to https://northmuseum.org.