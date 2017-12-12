Harrisburg takes in students displaced by hurricanes

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – District Superintendent Dr. Sybil Knight Burney says they have accepted 193 students since September. Knight

Burney says all but two of the students are with family members. Knight Burney says some families have found housing, while

others are staying in hotels and shelters.

The district says 113 students are in the English As a Second Language Program. We know that has created a issue when it comes to

staffing, said Knight Burney, “We are looking at bringing in more teachers to help as the need continues to grow.

This district says they are not receiving any additional funding from the state. Knight Burney says they will continue to work hard to help

the students make a smooth transition. “A lot of students are dealing with the trauma of the aftermath of the storms, ” said Knight Burney, “We have to

do what we can to help them across the board.”

The district will sponsor an awareness fair at Foose Elementary School on Wednesday. The event will allow for the new families to become aware of

services that can help them during their transition period.