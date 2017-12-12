Governor Wolf won’t release report detailing Lt. Governor Stack’s behavior

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – You paid for it. You can’t see it.

That’s the verdict from Governor Tom Wolf who made official Tuesday that he will not make public the Inspector General’s report on Lt. Governor Mike Stack’s behavior toward state employees. Stack and his wife, Tonya, were accused of abusive treatment of the state police security detail and staffers at the taxpayer-funded residence at Fort Indiantown Gap.

Stack apologized. Wolf, subsequently, stripped Stack of those employees. The Inspector General investigated and presented Wolf with a report that, sources say, is chock full of specifics about over-the-top behavior by the Stacks. Wolf said Tuesday the second couple has been punished enough.

“My concern back in the summer was to make sure the employees, the police officers, the staff out at the residence were safe and were not in a bad job istuation and I took care of that,” Wolf said. “I don’t think anything is to be served by piling on top of that. I also have a concern and need to be fair to Mrs. Stack who is still undergoing treatment and I don’t see any reason to go any further than I did.”

Stack issued a statement thanking the governor.

“My family is grateful for the support from the governor, as well as from family and friends across Pennsylvania as we address this private family health issue. We are more committed than ever to make sure that every Pennsylvanian has access to the same quality health care that is available to us.”

But critics point out that Wolf prides himself on transparency. Burying the IG report is not transparent, they argue.

“Lt. Governor Stack has a lot of things to answer for to the public,” said Representative Daryl Metcalfe (R-Butler) who held a State Government Committee hearing into the Stack’s spending habits. “I believe Governor Wolf is complicit in ensuring that answers are not forthcoming.”

Critics also note that taxpayers funded the report but aren’t allowed to see it.